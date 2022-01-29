News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 1/28 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & LeClair: Sasha returns, Deville vs. Naomi, Rumble hype, Seth-Reigns, live callers, emails (149 min.)

January 29, 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com’s Brandon LeClair to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and emails. They discuss the return of Sasha Banks, the Seth Rollins-Roman Reigns face-to-face, Naomi finally gets Sonya Deville in the ring, and much more with live callers and email topics.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*