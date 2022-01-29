FREE PODCAST 1/28 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & LeClair: Sasha returns, Deville vs. Naomi, Rumble hype, Seth-Reigns, live callers, emails (149 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com’s Brandon LeClair to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and emails. They discuss the return of Sasha Banks, the Seth Rollins-Roman Reigns face-to-face, Naomi finally gets Sonya Deville in the ring, and much more with live callers and email topics.

