FREE PODCAST 1/30 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive: Rich & Will discuss Lio Rush’s departure from AEW, Joe Rogan and media, Will’s movie review, more (119 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Rich and Will catch up mid-Royal Rumble on Will’s thoughts regarding the Lio Rush departure from AEW, what that can potentially mean regarding talents like Swerve Scott and other future potential signings, a possible return of the British Wrestling Experience, a movie review by Will, and a thorough discussion on the tendrils of the current Joe Rogan/Spotify saga that bleed into professional wrestling.

