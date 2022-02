SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW Dynamite averaged 954,000 viewers last night (2/2) for the episode headlined by MJF vs. C.M. Punk. That is down from 1.100 million viewers last week and below the prior ten-week average of 969,000.

Among 18-49 year olds, it drew a 0.35 rating, landing it in the no. 3 spot among all cable shows on Wednesday night. That number is down from 0.41 last week, below the prior ten-week average of 0.37.