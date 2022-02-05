FREE PODCAST 2/4 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Meyers: Rumble fallout, Heyman explains Lesnar-Reigns journey, Rousey-Charlotte, live callers, emails (150 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com’s Mike Meyers to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and emails. They discuss the Royal Rumble fallout including Paul Heyman’s explanation for the Brock Lesnar-Roman Reigns journey, Ronda Rousey-Charlotte exchange, Drew McIntyre promo, Sami Zayn gets the IC Title match he wants, and more with live callers and emails.

