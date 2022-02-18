PPV PRIMER – WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER: Preview and predictions for the men’s and women’s Elimination Chamber matches, Reigns vs. Goldberg, Lynch vs. Lita, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

On February 19, 2022, Elimination Chamber will be airing from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Goldberg – WWE Universal Championship Match

Goldberg was to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36, but those plans were scuppered due to Reigns health issues and the start of a global pandemic. On the February 4, 2022, episode of SmackDown, Goldberg challenged Reigns for the Universal Title.

Prediction and analysis: This will be a battle of Spear versus Spear as the Spear is a signature move for both wrestlers. Reigns will win, naturally, but it’d be nice if he finishes Goldberg off with the Jackhammer.

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory vs. Riddle vs. AJ Styles – WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match

The “Chamber” is a steel structure that encloses the ring. Inside, six wrestlers compete in an elimination match. Two wrestlers start the match while the other four are locked in “pods”. After an interval of time, a pod opens up allowing a wrestler to join the match. This continues until there is only one person left standing.

It was decided that Bobby Lashley would be defending the WWE Championship in an elimination chamber match. Due to losing the title to Bobby Lashley thanks to interference at the Royal Rumble, Brock Lesnar was chosen as one of the participants in the match. Seth Rollins was given a spot since he technically won his match against Roman Reigns when Reigns got himself disqualified. The other three earned their way in with Austin Theory defeating Kevin Owens, Riddle defeating Otis, and AJ Styles defeating Rey Mysterio.

Prediction and analysis: Brock, who won the Royal Rumble, wants to face Reigns in a title versus title match at WrestleMania. To do so he needs to win this match which I think he will do, but I will make a case for the other wrestlers involved since Reigns could always interfere to take Lesnar off the board.

Bobby Lashley is the champion, and a champion usually retains in a multi-man match. Unless you are Big E.

AJ Styles has lost two high profile matches, once against Omos and another to Damien Priest. Commentary has been talking him up though, as a veteran that has still got it. Since Vince McMahon trusts Styles, I can see him getting the title for another run and be pegged to have the “match of the night” at WrestleMania against maybe Rollins.

Austin Theory is being mentored by Vince McMahon himself. This can pay off with a surprising win and Theory has the chops to play a serious role.

Seth Rollins was originally my last choice as possible winner unless they want husband and wife to hold the titles when all is said and done, entering a Rollins-Lynch era. However, now that it looks like Cody Rhodes is joining the WWE, Rollins defending the title against Cody at WrestleMania is an attractive proposition.

Finally, Riddle. If Riddle wins it can be the spike that drives RK-Bro apart.

Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Doudrop vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Alexa Bliss – Elimination Chamber Match

On the February 7, 2022, episode of Raw, it was decided that the next contender for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship would be determined in an elimination chamber match. Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Doudrop, Liv Morgan, and Nikki A.S.H. were selected as the entrants with the sixth entrant being left a surprise. On the February 14, 2022, episode of Raw, a gauntlet match was held with the winner earning the right to come into the match last. Bianca Belair won the gauntlet. Later that night, a sketchy psychologist cleared Alexa Bliss to return to wrestling and she revealed herself as the sixth entrant.

Prediction and analysis: The winner will face Becky Lynch at WrestleMania, and it feels like they’ve kept Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch apart long enough, so I’ve got Bianca winning. Also in consideration are Rhea Ripley who looked strong in the gauntlet match after languishing in the Nikki storyline, and Alexa Bliss who had several segments building up her return.

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lita – WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match

While waiting for Ronda Rousey to decide which women’s title she was going to challenge for at WrestleMania, Becky was approached by Lita and Lita worked her way into getting a title shot against Becky. Becky said that she idolized Lita growing up and that it hurt that her idol was going to try to ruin her WrestleMania. Becky also said that it would pain her to finish Lita’s career once and for all since she knows to target Lita’s damaged neck, as if it were a forgone conclusion that Becky would win.

Prediction and analysis: It’s a forgone conclusion that Becky wins.

Charlotte Flair (c) & Sonya Deville vs. Ronda Rousey & Naomi

Rumble winner Ronda Rousey has decided to go after Charlotte Flair’s WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania. Whenever Ronda and Charlotte came head-to-head, Sonya Deville found herself victim of a Ronda Rousey armbar. Eventually finding herself outnumbered, Naomi, who had been feuding with Sonya since time immemorial, came to Ronda’s defense, leading to this match.

Prediction and analysis: Rousey taps out Sonya.

Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz

The Miz faced Dominik Mysterio on Raw. Miz faked that Rey Mysterio, who was accompanying his son at ringside, tripped him. The ref tossed Rey from ringside, and a distracted Dominik ate a Skull Crushing Finale costing him the match. The following week, Maryse, who was accompanying Miz, tripped Dominik and she got tossed. Rey then tripped Miz while the referee wasn’t looking. As Miz was distracted by Rey, Dominik rolled Miz up for the win. Then during a match between the Mysterios and the Alpha Academy, Miz tried interfering in the match, then attacked the Mysterios after they lost, leading to this match.

Prediction and analysis: Rey gets the feel-good win.

Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss – Falls Count Anywhere Match

After Drew McIntyre defeated Madcap Moss at Day 1, Moss and Happy Corbin got their revenge by injuring Drew’s neck backstage, taking Drew out for a while. Drew came back at the Royal Rumble looking for revenge on the two leading to this match where anything is legal, even, according to Drew, the use of his sword.

Prediction and analysis: Drew wins. I can’t shake the feeling that the falls count anywhere stipulation is an excuse to give a tour of the stadium.

Jey & Jimmy Uso (c) vs. Erik & Ivar – WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship

Erik and Ivar, the Viking Raiders, defeated Jinder Mahal and Shanky, Cesaro and Mansoor, and Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza in a fatal four-way to earn a shot at the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship held by the Usos, Jimmy and Jey Uso.

Prediction and analysis: The Usos retain and will likely show up again to help Reigns in his match.

