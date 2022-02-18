The Undertaker to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Undertaker is the first announced inductee into the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame. WWE announced the news via press release on Friday morning.

The Phenom is headed to the WWE Hall of Fame. Witness @undertaker's induction on April 1 at the #WWEHOF ceremony, right after #SmackDown at @AACenter! Tickets on sale this Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 10AM CT. https://t.co/dvulVhfWz4 pic.twitter.com/SsfCQQaXcb — WWE (@WWE) February 18, 2022

The Undertaker debuted for the company in 1990 and went on to become one of the most iconic characters ever. He has held multiple world championships throughout his career and notably owned a 21 match winning streak at WrestleMania. The WrestleMania streak ended at WrestleMania 30 with a loss to Brock Lesnar.

WWE also announced that for the first time ever, the Hall of Fame ceremony would take place live at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas on the same night that Smackdown emanates from the same building. Both go down on April 1, the night before WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium.

CATCH-UP: Elimination Chamber event reportedly set to feature surprises