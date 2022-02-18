FREE PODCAST 2/17 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (2-14-2017) Keller & Parks discuss Bray Wyatt’s first week as champion, Triple Threat main event, big Bryan announcement on Talking Smack (99 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this WWE Smackdown Post-show Flashback episode from five years ago (2-14-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller & Greg Parks discuss with callers the first Smackdown after the WWE Elimination Chamber PPV event including Bray Wyatt’s first week as champion, the Triple Threat main event, Randy Orton’s statement at the end of the show, and Daniel Bryan’s big announcement on Talking Smack about next week. Lots of scenarios are discussed for WrestleMania along with other segments on Smackdown, too.

