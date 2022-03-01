Cain Velasquez charged with attempted murder

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion and WWE star, Cain Velasquez, has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting incident on Monday in San Jose.

TMZ is reporting that Velasquez spent the night in jail and was arrested on charges. The report indicates that he was still in custody as of Tuesday morning with a court date set for Wednesday of this week.

Velasquez appeared for WWE in 2019 and was a major reveal on Smackdown’s Fox debut. On that night, Velasquez confronted former UFC rival Brock Lesnar in the ring and then wrestled Lesnar in a match during a Saudi Arabia show. The match was heavily criticized and he was not featured again in the company.

