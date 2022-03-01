Montez Ford comments after botched Raw spot, possible injury to top star

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Montez Ford took to social media Monday night and all but confirmed that Randy Orton is ok after a botched spot in their tag match on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. “Pinned a world champion. Got the woman. And everyone is healthy. All in one night,” Ford said.

All in one night. GOD IS GREAT. pic.twitter.com/6M8H8J7vcz — 𝕂𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕋𝕖𝕫 (@MontezFordWWE) March 1, 2022

On Raw, The Street Profits squared off against RK-Bro in tag team action. Near the finish of the match, Ford leapt off the top rope and delivered his frog splash to Orton. Ford awkwardly landed on Orton, which caused him to grab his shoulder and writhe in pain. Orton attempted to get his foot on the nearby rope to break the pin that Ford had locked in, but couldn’t due to the injury. The Street Profits ended up winning the match.

Next week on Raw, RK-Bro has a shot at the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships in a triple threat match against Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens, and the champions, Alpha Academy.

