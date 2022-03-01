Two new matches announced for WrestleMania 38

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The WrestleMania 38 card is coming together with five weeks to go before WWE’s biggest show of the year.

On this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, two new matches were confirmed. Sasha Banks & Naomi will face Carmella & Zelina Vega for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship and A.J. Styles is officially scheduled to go one on one with Edge.

Last week on Smackdown, Naomi joined Sasha Banks in the ring after Banks defeated Shotzi. Naomi declared that they were reunited as a team and that they were coming for the tag titles. Last week on Raw, Edge sat in the ring and told someone in the locker room to step up and face him at WrestleMania. This week on the show, Edge was confronted by A.J. Styles, who accepted his challenge. Edge proceeded to demolish Styles with a vicious attack that included multiple Con-Chair-Tos.

WrestleMania is a two-night event from Dallas, Texas. At this time, it is unknown which night of WrestleMania these matches will take place on. Other matches on the show include Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship, Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, and Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns for the undisputed world championship.

