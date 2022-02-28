Ricochet reportedly in line for a renewed push on Smackdown

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ricochet is in line for a new push on WWE’s Smackdown brand.

PWInsider is reporting that among WWE circles, Ricochet is currently considered the number two babyface of the blue brand and will be getting a push because of it. Drew McIntyre occupies the number one slot. Ricochet will have a WWE Intercontinental Championship match against Sami Zayn on Friday night. The report doesn’t indicate whether or not the push will culminate in that match or elsewhere.

Ricochet is a former NXT North American Champion and WWE United States Champion. He joined the WWE in 2018.

