The Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair WWE Raw Women’s Championship match will take place on Saturday April 2 at night one of WrestleMania 38. WWE announced the news via social media on Monday morning.

The news comes as a bit of a surprise. Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship was already scheduled for night one of WrestleMania. Common sentiment was that the women’s championship matches would be split across both nights.

Other matches on the WrestleMania card include Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the Undisputed World Championship. That match will headline night two on Sunday April 3.

