WWE announces segment for Monday Night Raw

WWE has confirmed that Edge will appear on Monday Night Raw to discuss his WrestleMania future.

Will someone rise to the occasion and accept @EdgeRatedR’s challenge at #WrestleMania?

https://t.co/Ua2tOj099M — WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2022

Last week on Raw, Edge sat in the middle of the ring and challenged the locker room to step up and face him at WrestleMania. Edge talked about his historic matches at the event and said he wanted to make that history again. Since returning to wrestling, Edge has faced Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36 and both Daniel Bryan & Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37.

