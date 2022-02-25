Vince McMahon to make special appearance on The Pat McAfee Show

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Vince McMahon is scheduled to appear on The Pat McAfee Show next week. On this week’s episode of Smackdown, Pat McAfee announced the news and WWE confirmed it on social media.

McAfee is the Smackdown color commentator and has had numerous wrestlers on his show throughout the years. Notably, Adam Cole joined the show and kickstarted what would end up being a two match feud between both men. Most recently, Brock Lesnar was on the program for a wide-ranging and newsworthy interview.

No details were revealed as to what McMahon will be discussing on the show.

