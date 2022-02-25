SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The WWE Championship and Universal Championship are to set to be unified at WrestleMania 38.

The company announced on WWE.com Friday afternoon that the Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns winner take all match for both belts on WrestleMania Sunday would unify both belts as well. Michael Cole and Pat McAfee confirmed the news on this week’s episode of Smackdown.

It's Winner Take All in a Championship Unification Match in the Biggest #WrestleMania Match of All-Time! @WWERomanReigns and @BrockLesnar will make it official TONIGHT on #SmackDown! @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/QCfJozHipY — WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2022

This will be the first time since 2016 in which there will only be one world’s championship in the men’s division. Finn Balor was the first Universal Champion after he defeated Seth Rollins at Summerslam in 2016. The belt was introduced after the brand split, so Monday Night Raw would have a world title on the brand each week.

CATCH-UP: Date of Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns WrestleMania match confirmed by WWE