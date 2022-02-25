News Ticker

WWE Championship and Universal Championship to be unified at WrestleMania

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

February 25, 2022

PHOTO CREDIT: WWE
The WWE Championship and Universal Championship are to set to be unified at WrestleMania 38.

The company announced on WWE.com Friday afternoon that the Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns winner take all match for both belts on WrestleMania Sunday would unify both belts as well. Michael Cole and Pat McAfee confirmed the news on this week’s episode of Smackdown.

This will be the first time since 2016 in which there will only be one world’s championship in the men’s division. Finn Balor was the first Universal Champion after he defeated Seth Rollins at Summerslam in 2016. The belt was introduced after the brand split, so Monday Night Raw would have a world title on the brand each week.

