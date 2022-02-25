SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns winner take all match for the WWE Championship and Universal Championship will take place WrestleMania on Sunday April 3 — the second night of the two-night event.

WWE announced on Thursday that Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship would take place on Saturday April 2. Other announced matches on the show have not been given dates.

