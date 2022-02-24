Cesaro reportedly leaves WWE

News Ticker

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

February 24, 2022

Cesaro - WWE 2K16 Video Game (c) 2K Sports
Cesaro is no longer with the WWE.

PWInsider is reporting that Cesaro quietly exited the company after his contract expired. The report indicates both sides worked to come to a new agreement, but that one was not reached. Cesaro is out of contract, does not need to abide by any non-compete stipulations, and can sign with any company he wants.

Cesaro is a former United States Champion and Tag Team Champion in WWE. Last year at WrestleMania, he got a signature win over Seth Rollins and later in 2021 faced Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. Cesaro last wrestled for WWE on February 11.

