FREE PODCAST 2/24 – PWTorch Dailycast – Honor Speak: Maitland & McClelland give a Long Look to Best in the World 2011 including Joe vs. Williams for ROH Title, Punk vs. Homicide, Round Robin Challenge, more (95 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland conclude their Long Look series with Round Robin 2 from 2003, featuring Samoa Joe vs. Doug Williams for the ROH title in a match ahead of its time, CM Punk vs. Homicide, a round robin series with Christopher Daniels, the Amazing Red and Paul London, and a lot of “2003 indy” vibes. It’s a show one or both hosts may have attended and neither can distinctly remember. Plus CM Punk is inducted into the Hall of Fame. In the VIP section, Honor Speak heads back to the future to discuss Team Impact vs. Honor No More from last Saturday and where the angle can head from here.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO