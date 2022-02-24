VIP AUDIO 2/24 – Radican Worldwide with Radican & Fann: Rousey vs. Charlotte official for WM Night 1, Cesaro’s contract expires, PWG “It’s a Long Way to the Top” Blu-ray review, more (51 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch columnist Rich Fann for another blockbuster edition of Radican Worldwide. The show begins with a discussion of the announcement that Smackdown Women’s Charlotte Flair will face Ronda Rousey in the main event of WrestleMania Night 1. They also discuss the build to Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair at WrestleMania Night 2 and where that match will slot on that card with the Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar title vs. title match headlining WrestleMania Night 2. The show closes with an in-depth review of PWG’s “It’s a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘N’ Roll)” Blu-ray release. Download this show now!

