News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 2/24 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 3): MJF’s epic promo analysis, Jericho-Kingston, Revolution PPV hype, reviews of Dynamite, Rampage, UFC (81 min.)

February 24, 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they review these topics:

  • A review of AEW Rampage
  • A review of AEW Dynamite with a focus on the MJF promo with C.M. Punk and Chris Jericho-Eddie Kingston segment
  • A look at last weekend’s UFC event including a big knockout and a look ahead to this weekend

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*