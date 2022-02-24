SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship will take place on night one of WrestleMania 38. WWE announced the news on Thursday afternoon.

This is the first match on the card with an actual announced date. Ronda Rousey won the 2022 women’s Royal Rumble match and chose to face Flair at WrestleMania. Rousey and Naomi defeated Flair and Sonya Deville at Elimination Chamber.

WrestleMania takes place on Saturday April 2 and Sunday April 3 in Dallas, Texas. Other matches on the card include Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns for both the WWE Championship and Universal Championship, Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship, and more.

