WWE announces hospitality partner for Premium Live Events

WWE and On Location announced a multi-year partnership on Thursday that will provide special hospitality packages to fans for major Premium Live Events including WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Royal Rumble, Survivor Series, and Money In The Bank. Money in the Bank will be the first event of the partnership. On Location is the leader in the premium experiential hospitality space.

As WWE’s exclusive hospitality provider for premium live events, On Location will curate best-in-class, elevated offerings to give WWE fans an unforgettable experience from the moment of purchase. The all-inclusive ticket and travel packages will include premier seating, premium hospitality offerings and meet-and-greets with WWE Superstars and Legends.

“On Location has an incredible track record of creating memorable experiences around the biggest events in sports and entertainment,” said Scott Zanghellini, WWE Senior Vice President, Revenue Strategy & Development. “We believe this partnership will set a new standard for WWE hospitality and furthers our commitment to providing our fans with world-class accommodations at WWE’s premium live events.”

