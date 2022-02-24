THIS WEEK IN IMPACT WRESTLING 2/24: Preview, analysis, news, and updates on all things Impact Wrestling

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Impact Wrestlers of the Week: The Good Brothers

Saturday’s Impact Tag Team Title match saw the Good Brothers retain the belts against the Guerrillas of Destiny, thanks to surprise interference from Jay White and Chris Bey. This was the best Good Brothers match in quite some time and is a good example of what they are capable of in the right situation.

Impact Match of the Week: Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey vs. Mike Bailey vs. Jake Something

This X Division number one contender’s match kicked off the No Surrender show on Saturday. It was fast paced all the way through and everyone had a chance to shine. Something took the win by pinning Ace after a spectacular Into The Void slam. I’m looking forward to the upcoming Trey Miguel vs. Jake Something X Division title match.

Impact TV Results (2/17/22):

-Masha Slamovich beat Kiah Dream

-Ace Austin beat Blake Christian and Laredo Kid

-Gisele Shaw beat Lady Frost

-Chris Sabin beat Kenny King

-Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans beat Mickie James & Chelsea Green

-Bullet Club beat Violent By Design

No Surrender Results (2/19/22):

-Jake Something beat Chris Bey, Ace Austin, and Mike Bailey

-Jonah beat Black Taurus

-Jay White beat Eric Young

-Deonna Purrazzo beat Miranda Alize

-Matt Cardona beat Jordynne Grace by DQ

-The Good Brothers beat the Guerillas of Destiny

-Mickie James beat Tasha Steelz

-Moose beat W. Morrissey

-Honor No More beat Team Impact

In the News:

The IInspiration will defend the Knockouts Tag Team Titles against The Influence at Sacrifice on Saturday, March 5th… An “IPWF” event will run after Impact’s regular show at WrestleCon on Friday, April 1st in Dallas, TX.

Coming Up:

This week’s Impact TV on AXS TV will have the fallout from No Surrender, including:

-Moose kicks off the show

-Eddie Edwards explains his actions

-Matt Taven & Mike Bennett & Kenny King vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack & Chris Sabin

-Deonna Purrazzo Champ Champ Challenge

-Matt Cardona vs. Jordynne Grace

-Jonah vs. Zicky Dice

-Bhupinder Gujjar vs. John Skyler

