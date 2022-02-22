News Ticker

Impact Wrestling announces major match for Sacrifice event

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

February 22, 2022

Impact Wrestling announced a major match for their upcoming Sacrifice event on Saturday March 5. Jay White will face Alex Shelley in one on one action. This is Shelley’s first match for the company since December of 2020.

At Impact’s No Surrender event on Saturday, White turned on fellow Bullet Club members, Guerillas of Destiny. Other matches for the show have not been officially announced.

