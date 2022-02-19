2/19 IMPACT WRESTLING NO SURRENDER 2021 PPV REPORT: Moose vs. Morrissey for the Impact World Championship, White vs. Young, Honor No More vs. Impact, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING NO SURRENDER 2022 PPV REPORT

FEBRUARY 19, 2022

NEW ORLEANS, LA. AT ALARIO CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON IMPACT PLUS

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Matt Striker and D-Lo Brown

-The group Chappel Hart sang the National Anthem

-Video package about New Orleans and the matches for tonight

(1) CHRIS BEY vs. ACE AUSTIN (w/Madman Fulton) vs. JAKE SOMETHING vs. “SPEEDBALL” MIKE BAILEY

The winner of this match became the number one contender for the X Division Title. Ace and Bailey shook hands at the start. They were quickly sent to the outside, leaving Bey and Jake to battle in the ring. Jake sent Bey out of the ring. Bailey landed a series of kicks on Jake. Jake came back with a running press. Jake suplexed Bailey over the top rope onto Bey, Ace, and Fulton. Fans chanted “That was something”. Jake sailed over the top rope onto the pile.

Ace caught Jake with a kick and a knee to the face. Ace and Bey battled Jake, then each other. Bey kicked Bailey and Jake. Bey dived over the top rope onto Bailey. Ace kicked Bey to the floor. Bailey did a moonsault from the apron to the wrestlers on the floor. Fans chanted “Speedball”. Jake stomped Ace. All four wrestlers had an exchange and Bey got a two count on Jake.

Bey splashed Ace. Bailey kicked Bey and Jake punched Bailey. Jake speared Bailey in the corner. Ace and Bailey teamed up to superkick Jake out of the ring. Bey did a cutter on Bailey. Ace clotheslined Bey to the floor. Jake got Ace with Into The Void (Black Hole Slam) for the pin.

WINNER: Jake Something in 8:00.

(D.L.’s Take: That was quite a match! Everyone had a chance to shine and looked good. I wouldn’t have minded it if it would have gone a few more minutes. I’m looking forward to Jake Something vs. Trey Miguel.)

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt appeared on camera and ran down the card for tonight.

-Eric Young vignette. He said he’s not political and not a kiss-ass. He said he is the purest form of professional wrestler and he’s earned everything he has. He said he was the best all around performer the business has ever seen. He told Jay White all you have is your word and your reputation. He said he loved his reputation and he’s willing to die for it. He said we would find out the lengths that White would go to protect his reputation.

(2) JONAH vs. BLACK TAURUS (w/Crazzy Steve)

They had a staredown at the start, then locked up. Jonah backed Taurus into the corner. Taurus came back with chops. They had an exchange and Jonah knocked Taurus to the mat, then out of the ring. Taurus ran Jonah into the post. Jonah dove over the top rope onto Jonah on the floor. Fans chanted for Taurus.

Taurus did a spinning dive to the floor on Jonah. Jonah pressed Taurus over his head and onto the top turnbuckle. Jonah threw Taurus to the mat. Jonah took Taurus to the mat. Jonah gave Taurus a back elbow and a headbutt. Taurus made a comeback with a series of moves. Taurus connected with a headbutt. Taurus landed a senton off the top rope for a two count.

They battled on the top rope. Jonah threw Taurus to the mat. Jonah hit a flying Thesz Press on Taurus for a two count. Jonah clotheslined Taurus, followed by a splash from the top rope for the pin.

WINNER: Jonah in 9:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Really good back and forth match. Taurus got in some great offense and Jonah continues to look like an impressive powerhouse.)

-Gia Miller congratulated Jake Something on becoming the new number one contender to the X Division Title. Jake said he can’t wait to find out if he has what it takes to beat Trey Miguel. Trey came out and congratulated Jake. Ace Austin interrupted them and said that Jake got lucky. Fulton said that Trey was desperate for friends since his old ones left. Trey challenged them to a tag team match. Trey and Jake awkwardly shook hands.

-Video package on the Bullet Club vs. Good Brothers vs. Violent By Design feud.

(3) JAY WHITE vs. ERIC YOUNG

They talked trash at the start, then exchanged shoulder tackles. They traded chops in the corner. Eric punched and kicked Jay in the corner. Jay backdropped Eric. The action went to the floor and Jay rammed Eric into the ring apron. Back in the ring, Eric tripped Jay into the corner, then choked him.

Jay DDT’d Eric. Jay gave Eric a twisting suplex. Jay chopped Eric and stomped him in the corner. Eric DDT’d Jay. Eric gave Jay a brainbuster for a two count. They traded chops. Eric bit Jay and gave him an elbow drop from the top rope. Jay slammed Eric to the mat for a two count. Jay gave Eric a Saito suplex.

The action spilled to the floor with Jay getting the best of it. They brawled on the apron. Eric raked Jay’s eyes. Eric gave Jay a piledriver on the apron. Back in the ring, Eric got a two count on Jay. Jay got a two count after a backdrop. Eric got a two count of his own with his feet on the ropes. Jay gave Eric a back suplex, followed by the Blade Runner for the pin.

WINNER: Jay White in 12:00.

(D.L.’s Take: A quick paced, back and forth match. Eric got a lot more offense than I thought. A really fun match.)

-Backstage, Ace Austin and Madman Fulton asked Mike Bailey to team with him. Fulton said that Bailey needed the right type of friends. Bailey didn’t want to team with him. Ace said that he overheard Jake Something and Trey Miguel saying some things he wouldn’t rather repeat. Ace said he wanted to give Bailey a chance. They shook hands.

-Deonna Purrazzo came out for her open challenge. Miranda Alize from ROH answered the challenge.

(4) DEONNA PURRAZZO vs. MIRANDA ALIZE – ROH Women’s Title Match

Alize picked the ROH Title to go after. Alize grabbed an armlock early. Alize chopped Deonna and took her to the mat. Alize dove from the ring to the outside on Deonna. Back in the ring, Deonna took control. Deonna put Alize in a surfboard submission. Alize made a comeback, but Deonna cut her off.

Alize made a comeback and got a two count. Deonna suplexed Alize for a two count. Alize got a ripcord knee strike. Alize got a crossface on Deonna, but Deonna got out. Alize missed a senton and Deonna went for an armbar. Alize tapped.

WINNER: Deonna Purrazzo in 10:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Good match. Alize was a good choice as the surprise challenger and made a good showing in the match.)

-Gia Miller interviewed the group Chappel Hart. who sang the national anthem earlier. The group said it was great to be there in Impact. They said they were there to support Mickie James. Mickie appeared and said they killed it. Chelsea Green walked up and said she was excited for tonight. Mickie said Chelsea would get another shot after she was done with Tasha. Chappel Hart said drinks were on them tonight and they all celebrated.

-Video package on the Matt Cardona vs. Jordynne Grace feud.

(5) MATT CARDONA (c) vs. JORDYNNE GRACE — Impact Wrestling Digital Media Title Match

Cardona jawed with the fans on the way to the ring. It took a few seconds for the ring lights to come on. Cardona offered a handshake, but Grace attacked him. Grace put Cardona in a sleeper hold. Grace gave Cardona a back elbow and a suplex. Cardona left the ring and walked up the ramp. Grace went after him and battled him back to the ring.

Cardona put referee Brian Hebner between him and Grace to cause a distraction and get the advantage. Cardona rammed Grace into the turnbuckles. Grace threw Cardona into the turnbuckle. Cardona suplexed Grace into the corner. Cardona kicked and punched Grace and talked trash. Grace rolled up Cardona for a two count and gave him a lariat.

Grace punched Cardona and fired up. Grace gave Cardona a spinebuster and got a two count. Cardona made a comeback and kicked Grace in the corner. He gave her a second boot, but Grace kicked out of the pin attempt. Grace came back with punches, double knees, and a running elbow. Cardona fell to the floor.

Grace kicked a chair into Cardona’s head. Grace was going to hit Cardona with a chair in the ring, but Hebner took it away from her. Cardona clotheslined Grace to the mat. Cardona flipped off the crowd and picked up the chair. Grace kicked Cardona low and Hebner called for the bell.

WINNER: Matt Cardona by disqualification in 9:00.

Grace hit Cardona with the chair after the match.

(D.L.’s Take: They worked well together and had a good match. Cheap finish though.)

-Gia Miller interviewed Tasha Steelz with Savannah Evans. Tasha said she was confident. She said tonight was the last night Mickie would call herself champion. She said having Chappel Hart and Chelsea Green with her wouldn’t be enough. There was a commotion and the camera ran over to see that Eddie Edwards was down and a referee was calling for help.

-Video package on the Good Brothers vs. Bullet Club feud

(6) THE GOOD BROTHERS (c)(Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) vs. THE GUERRILLAS OF DESTINY (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) – Impact Wrestling Tag Team Title Match

Tama and Anderson brawled as the bell rang. Tama landed a series of punches on Anderson. Tama splashed Anderson in the corner. All four wrestlers brawled on the floor. The action returned to the ring and Tama and Anderson continued to brawl. Tama clotheslined Anderson. G.O.D. double teamed Anderson.

Loa rammed Anderson in the corner. Doc and Loa squared off and exchanged punches. Loa clotheslined Doc. Tama dropkicked Doc. Doc slammed Tama. Doc gave Tama a series of punches. Anderson stomped Tama. Doc gave Tama a series of elbows and put him in a chin lock. Tama made a comeback. Anderson tagged in but got clotheslined but Tama.

Loa made the hot tag and got a series of moves on Anderson. Loa gave Anderson a hip toss into a neckbreaker. G.O.D. gave Anderson a neckbreaker and scored a two count. Anderson gave Tama a neckbreaker. Doc knocked Loa off the apron. Doc got a two count on Tama after a double team suplex. Tama got out of the Magic Killer. Loa speared Doc. Anderson got a spinebuster on Loa.

Tama got a neckbreaker on Anderson. Tama gave Anderson a Rolling Thunder and hit a splash from the top rope for a two count. G.O.D. went for a Magic Killer but Doc broke it up. Chris Bey jumped on the apron to argue with the referee. Doc was clotheslined over the top rope. Bey argued with Loa and Doc choke slammed Loa on the floor.

Jay White got in the ring and gave a Blade Runner to Tama. The Good Brothers gave Tama a Magic Killer for the pin.

WINNERS: The Good Brothers in 12:00.

-Jay stood over Tama in the ring. Jay, Bey, and The Good Brothers all did the Too Sweet together and raised hands.

(D.L.’s Take: A much faster paced match than I thought. An entertaining tag team match. The Bullet Club turn against G.O.D. was a surprise.)

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt were on camera and talked about the turn in the previous match. They talked about the Sacrifice show in two weeks on March 5th.

-Video package on the Mickie James vs. Tasha Steelz feud.

(7) MICKIE JAMES (c) vs. TASHA STEELZ (w/Savannah Evans) – Impact Wrestling Knockouts Title Match

Dave Penzer did the in-ring introductions. Chappel Hart was shown at ringside. The action quickly spilled to the outside. Tasha took her time getting back in the ring. Tasha took Mickie to the mat. Mickie did a running kick to Tasha. Tasha sent Mickie to the outside. Tasha ran Mickie into the apron and taunted Mickie’s husband through the camera.

Mickie made a comeback and took Tasha down. Evans rammed Mickie into the post. Mickie got back in the ring and Tasha stomped her. Fans chanted for Mickie. Mickie sent Tasha to the mat. Tasha booted Mickie to the mat and got a two count. Mickie and Tasha traded punches. Mickie kicked Tasha low.

Mickie clotheslined Tasha and gave her a flapjack. Mickie gave Tasha a flying Thesz Press from the top rope for a two count. Mickie kicked Evans on the apron. Tasha gave Mickie a cutter. Chelsea Green came out to fight Evans. Mickie threw Tasha into Chelsea and rolled up Tasha for the pin.

WINNER: Mickie James in 11:00.

(D.L.’s Take: The match started slow but picked up. This seems to be setting up something between Mickie and Chelsea.)

-Mickie, Chelsea, and Chappel Hart celebrated after the match.

-Backstage, Gia Miller talked with Team Impact. Rhino questioned if it was Honor No More that attacked Eddie Edwards. Rich Swann said that the doctor said Eddie wasn’t medically cleared. Swann brought in Willie Mack as a replacement for Eddie.

-Video package on the feud between Moose and W. Morrissey.

-Brian Myers joined the commentary team. Rehwoldt said “watch your pronouns, pal”.

(8) MOOSE (c) vs. W. MORRISSEY – Impact Wrestling World Title Match

Penzer handled the ring announcing again. They traded punches at the start. They knocked each other to the mat. Moose speared Morrissey, followed by another. Morrissey rolled to the outside. Morrissey took Moose to the mat with a big boot. Moose rolled to the floor. Morrissey threw Moose into the railing.

Moose threw Morrissey through a table and into the post. Morrissey came back with a big boot. Morrissey powerbombed Moose onto the ring apron. Back in the ring, Moose made a comeback. Moose dropkicked Morrissey into the corner. They traded hard chops. Moose dropkicked Morrissey, then they collided in the ring.

Moose speared Morrissey for a two count. Morrissey powerbombed Moose but his foot was under the ropes to break the count. They traded punches on the top rope. Moose suplexed Morrissey off the top rope. Fans chanted “This Is Awesome”. Moose speared Morrissey and got the pin.

WINNER: Moose in 13:00.

(D.L.’s Take: A really good “big man” match with some good power moves and drama. Myers was fun on commentary.)

-Video package on the Team Impact vs. Honor No More feud.

(9) TEAM IMPACT (Rich Swann & Willie Mack & Rhino & Chris Sabin & Steve Maclin) vs. HONOR NO MORE (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett & PCO & Vincent & Kenny King w/Maria Kanellis)

If Honor No More won, they could stay in Impact, but if they lost, they have to leave. The two teams squared off then brawled before the bell. The bell finally rang. Maclin and Bennett started it off and traded chops. Maclin took Bennett down with a back elbow. Sabin and Taven faced off next. Sabin took Taven down with a rana. Swann went at it with Taven.

Taven took Swann down with a spin kick. Vincent took Swann down, but Swann came back with a dropkick. PCO took Swann down with a leg sweep. Rhino and PCO squared off. They traded hard chops. PCO bit Rhino. Rhino clotheslined PCO. PCO clotheslined Mack. King took Mack down with a spinning kick.

King punched Mack. Mack hit a series of moves on King. Swann, Rhino, Sabin, and Maclin made quick tags and kept King in their corner. Maclin gave King a backbreaker. Maclin and Sabin double teamed King. Maria caused a distraction that allowed Bennett and Taven to get the advantage over Sabin. Taven gave Sabin a backbreaker.

Bennett clotheslined Sabin. Sabin took on Bennett and Taven by himself. Swann tagged in and kicked Taven. Taven accidentally kicked Vincent. Swann cleaned house on Bennett and Taven. Honor No More caught Swann on the outside and allowed Vincent to stomp him. Back in the ring, King punched Swann.

King gave Swann a spinebuster. Bennett knocked Team Impact off the apron. Bennett gave Swann a brainbuster. Swann fought Bennett and Taven, but they double teamed him. Vincent took Swann to the mat and got a two count. PCO DDT’d Swann. Fans chanted for PCO. Swann sidestepped PCO, who sailed to the floor.

Mack made the tag and ran wild on Taven and Bennett. Fans chanted for Mack. Mack did the cannonball on PCO in the corner. Swann gave Bennett a neckbreaker and Mack got a two count from it. Taven and Bennett double teamed Mack and got a two count. Maclin and Vincent squared off. Taven did a frog splash on Maclin.

King gave a Chin Checker to Swann. King leg dropped Rhino. King threw Maclin into the referee and they tumbled to the floor. There was a series of dives to the outside from both teams. Bennett speared Mack on the apron. PCO dove onto Mack and Swann on the apron. Vincent dove on Mack and Swann as well.

The teams brawled on the floor. PCO did a moonsault from the top rope to the floor on the wrestlers. Rhino was going to spear Bennett, but Maria jumped in the ring. Rhino squared off with Taven and Bennett. Eddie Edwards ran out with a kendo stick. After teasing hitting Maria, Eddie hit Rhino. The fans booed. Eddie hit all the members of Team Impact with the stick.

Eddie dragged the referee in the ring. King pinned Rhino for the win.

WINNERS: Honor No More in 24:00.

-Honor No More celebrated with Eddie as the show went off.

(D.L.’s Take: A good, action-packed, dramatic match with a surprise turn at the end from Eddie Edwards.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: A solid show with some good in-ring action throughout. The tag title match was good with a newsworthy turn at the end. A good world title match as well. The main event 10-man tag match had good action. The Eddie Edwards turn was kind of choreographed ahead of time, but it was still fun to see it play out.

