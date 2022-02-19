SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38 will be a winner take all, championship vs. championship match, with Lesnar’s WWE Championship and Reigns’ WWE Universal Championship on the line. WWE confirmed the news on WWE.com.

Lesnar captured the WWE Championship after winning the men’s Elimination Chamber match at the Elimination Chamber PLE in Saudi Arabia. Incoming WWE Champion, Bobby Lashley, entered concussion protocol during the match due to being hit by a flying Austin Theory during the bout. Lashley never officially entered the action, Lesnar went on to pin Seth Rollins, Riddle, A.J. Styles, and Austin Theory to win the match and the title.

To start the show, Reigns successfully defended his WWE Universal Championship against Goldberg. Because Brock Lesnar won the 2022 Royal Rumble, he earned a title shot at a champion of his choosing and chose Roman Reigns.

WrestleMania 38 airs live on Peacock on April 1 and April 2. Matches on the card include Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship and Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship.

