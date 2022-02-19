Raw Women’s Championship match set for WrestleMania 38

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Raw Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania 38 is now official. After winning the women’s Elimination Chamber match at the Elimination Chamber PLE in Saudi Arabia, Bianca Belair earned the opportunity to face the woman that beat her for the championship at Summerslam, Becky Lynch.

Belair entered the match last and pinned Alexa Bliss to take the victory. Later in the show, Lynch defeated Lita to retain her championship.

Belair won the 2021 Royal Rumble match and main-evented night one of WrestleMania 37 against Sasha Banks and won the Smackdown Women’s Championship. Becky Lynch returned to WWE at Summerslam and beat Belair for the title in 28 seconds.

WrestleMania 38 is two night affair on April 1 and 2 from Dallas, Texas. Other matches on the card include Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship and Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship.

