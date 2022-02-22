2/22 NXT 2.0 REPORT: Hazelwood’s live alt-perspective on Ciampa vs. Ziggler #1 contender’s match, two women’s Dusty Classic matches, Knight vs. Waller, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT ON USA TV REPORT

FEBRUARY 22, 2022

ORLANDO, FLA. AT THE CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY BRUCE LEE HAZELWOOD (@B_Lee253), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Backstage Correspondent(s): McKenzie Mitchell

[HOUR ONE]

-The show began with a vignette recapping last week’s Vengeance Day with almost the exact same few seconds of intro as last week, making me think I had tuned in for a replay. They showed highlights of each match, focusing on the interaction between Carmelo Hayes and Pete Dunne, then the four-man story for the NXT Championship with Bron Breakker defeating Santos Escobar after interference from Dolph Ziggler and Tomosso Ciampa.

-Breakker’s music to hit what sounded to me like very little pop, but this crowd is also…weird. Breakker entered the ring with a mic and looked around a bit before saying last week was a tough fight and Escobar is a tough opponent, but he proved to everybody that only over his dead body will anyone take the title from him. He said he couldn’t think of a better place than WrestleMania weekend for Stand and Deliver. He said he promises he will walk in and walk out of Stand and Deliver still the NXT Champion. Cue the interruption.

Yup, it was Ziggler as Breakker started talking. Ziggler had a mic and from the entrance said congratulations on his first title defense and you never get your first, some advice he says he gave to Wilt Chamberlain; ha. Ziggler said Breakker can’t be making promises he can’t keep since that’s a long time. Ziggler said Breakker is F-350 and will make it there, but as champ, he doesn’t think so. Ziggler said tonight, he stomps out the last breaths of Ciampa, then says he’ll carry Breakker’s ass. He said when he decides for the title to be his, it will be.

Breakker yelled that he owes Ziggler a receipt for kicking him in the face last week, so bring his skinny ass to the ring. Ziggler said in seven to ten business days, he’ll get the taste back in his mouth. He called Breakker a hothead that’s in his genes, like the Canadian tuxedo he knew he’d be wearing. Breakker said he doesn’t get paid to dress, he gets paid to kick ass. Ziggler said Breakker is the man…on Tuesdays, but he’s the biggest star in the business and the building. He “gave” Breakker the night off and said Breakker is barred from ringside during his match with Ciampa.

-Vic Joseph kicked to a video recap brought to you by Progressive recapping the L.A. Knight-Grayson Waller saga and the events from last week that led to tonight’s scheduled match between the two. Waller’s music hit as he made his way with Sanga beside him. Waller is so good at making you want to smack him in the face. They hyped Corey Graves and Carmella’s new reality show, so catch that if you want. Knight made his entrance to a big pop.

(1) GRAYSON WALLER (w/Sanga) vs. L.A. KNIGHT – Singles match

Waller immediately left the ring as the bell rung, then bobbed and weaved on the outside like a boxer. Knight followed, then Waller reentered the ring and did some quick lunges with a smile on his face. Waller exited as Knight entered, then back only to be hit with a clothesline. Knight hit a knee to the face and a slingshot shoulder tackle from the apron. Waller dodged an attack and hit a knee himself, but then got crotched on the top rope by Knight. Knight then moved the rope up and down before hitting a running clothesline to send Waller outside. [c]