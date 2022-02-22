A.J. Styles signs new multi-million dollar contract with WWE

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

A.J. Styles is staying with the WWE for the near future.

Fightful Select is reporting that Styles recently signed a new contract that will pay him $3 million per year. In addition, Styles will have bus travel accommodations covered by WWE.

Styles debuted for WWE in 2016 and his current contract was set to expire this summer. Styles is a former WWE Tag Team Champion, Intercontinental Champion, United States Champion, and WWE Champion. This week on Monday Night Raw, Edge teased a match with Styles at WrestleMania 38.

CATCH-UP: Trish Stratus announced for a second WWE live event