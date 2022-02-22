Trish Stratus announced for a second WWE live event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Trish Stratus will return to the WWE as a special guest host for a WWE live event on March 26. Stratus was already scheduled for an event on March 27. Both are in Stratus’s home country of Canada.

Stratus is a former WWE Women’s Champion and a WWE Hall of Famer. Most recently, Stratus wrestled Charlotte Flair at Summerslam in 2019, a losing effort for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship.

