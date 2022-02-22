News Ticker

NXT announces bracket for women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

February 22, 2022

PHOTO CREDIT: WWE
NXT has revealed the full bracket for the upcoming women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament. The tournament kicks off on this week’s episode of NXT.

The men’s Dusty Classic wrapped up last week at NXT Vengeance Day. In the finals, The Creed Brothers defeated last year’s winners, MSK. In addition to the start of the tournament, this week’s episode of NXT will also feature Dolph Ziggler vs. Tommaso Ciampa with the winner getting NXT Championship match against Bron Breakker.

