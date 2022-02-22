SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT has revealed the full bracket for the upcoming women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament. The tournament kicks off on this week’s episode of NXT.

The 2022 Women's #DustyClassic bracket is set! Tune in Tuesday night on @USA_Network as the battle for the 🏆 begins! #WWENXThttps://t.co/ZSGAViLc53 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 21, 2022

The men’s Dusty Classic wrapped up last week at NXT Vengeance Day. In the finals, The Creed Brothers defeated last year’s winners, MSK. In addition to the start of the tournament, this week’s episode of NXT will also feature Dolph Ziggler vs. Tommaso Ciampa with the winner getting NXT Championship match against Bron Breakker.

