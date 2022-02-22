WWE set to rebrand Sunday live events

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE will be rebranding their Sunday live events.

PWInsider is reporting that starting on May 1 in Virginia, Sunday live events will be called WWE Sunday Night Stunner. This announcement comes on the heels of WWE rebranding Saturday events as well with the return of Saturday Night’s Main Event. The report indicates that talent has not been booked for the show yet, but tickets go on-sale on Wednesday at 10am EST.

For years, Vince McMahon has talked about rebranding the live event experience during corporate investor calls. This appears to be a step in the direction of making good on that move.

