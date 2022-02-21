The Miz reveals celebrity tag team partner for WrestleMania match

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Logan Paul will team with The Miz in a tag team match against Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38.

On this week’s episode of Raw during Miz TV, Miz teased his partner — calling him “dashing,” in a nod to Cody Rhodes. With both Mysterios in the ring, Miz made the reveal and Paul walked out to the ring. He ran down Rey Mysterio on the microphone and then beat up both opponents, giving Dominik the Skull Crushing Finale to end the segment.

This is the second year in a row that Miz will be involved in the celebrity match at WrestleMania. At WrestleMania 37, The Miz teamed with John Morrison to face Damian Priest and Bad Bunny. WrestleMania 38 airs live on Peacock on April 1 and 2 from Dallas, Texas. Other matches on the card include Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns for both the WWE Universal Championship and WWE Championship, Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship, and Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship.

