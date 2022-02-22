FREE PODCAST 2/21 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Hawkins: Lesnar celebration, MSG hype, Cody tease, Becky-Belair, Edge return, more (116 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Cameron Hawkins from the PWTorch East Coast Cast to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live calls and emails. They discuss the Brock Lesnar WWE Title celebration and Paul Heyman’s appearance, MSG hype and if there are any actual alternatives to Bobby Lashley for the main event, what was up with the Cody tease by Miz, Becky Lynch-Bianca Belair segment, Edge’s return, Kevin Owens & Seth Rollins vs. RK-Bro, the Reggie-Dana situation, Damian Priest, Tommaso Ciampa, and more.

