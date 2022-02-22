VIP AUDIO 2/21 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Lesnar celebrates WWE Title win, MSG title defense hyped, Miz reveals his WM partner to face Mysterios, Belair-Becky exchange, Balor returns, more (31 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including the Brock Lesnar WWE Title celebration and Paul Heyman’s appearance, MSG hype and if there are any actual alternatives to Bobby Lashley for the main event, what was up with the Cody tease by Miz, Becky Lynch-Bianca Belair segment, Edge’s return, Kevin Owens & Seth Rollins vs. RK-Bro, the Reggie-Dana 24/7 Title situation, Damian Priest, Tommaso Ciampa, and more.

