Key spot in men’s Elimination Chamber match reportedly not scripted

When Brock Lesnar kicked down the glass door of his Elimination Chamber pod, he did so on his own accord.

PWInsider reported that Lesnar kicking the door down and entering the match the way he did was not scripted. With Bobby Lashley removed from the match due to entering concussion protocol, nobody exited his pod when it came time. Instead, Lesnar took it upon himself to enter the match instead and did so by destroying his pod door.

After Lesnar entered the match, he eliminated Seth Rollins, Riddle, and A.J. Styles. Austin Theory was the last participant left and attempted to escape the chamber, leading Lesnar to F5 him off of the top of a pod. Lesnar then pinned Theory to win the WWE Championship. The victory sets up a champion vs. champion, winner take all main event match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38.

