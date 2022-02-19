SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

On the heels of his 2022 WWE Hall of Fame induction news, The Undertaker was set to make an appearance at the Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia.

The appearance was set to be in a non-wrestling capacity and to commemorate the induction news. According to PWInsider, WWE scrapped the plans and Undertaker did not travel with the WWE crew to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Throughout WWE’s business dealings with Saudi Arabia, The Undertaker has participated in numerous matches in the country including bouts against Goldberg and others.

The Undertaker will headline the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2022 the night before WrestleMania 38.

