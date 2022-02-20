VIP AUDIO 2/19 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines including items on Elimination Chamber news, Foley concerned about Zack Ryder’s bump, Russo out of TNA, evolution of WWF Styles wrestling, in-person Raw report, more (171 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

•The Feb. 14, 2012 episode features a rundown of four news items, including Raw TV ratings dropping & what it means, more health updates on Jesse Sorensen, Mick Foley expressing concern over Zack Ryder’s bump on Raw, TNA parting ways with Vince Russo and Dixie Carter’s public announcement, and more.

•The Feb. 15, 2012 episode features a look at a big news week already with the following topics: WrestleMania 29 coming to NY/NJ, Cena and Rock to be together Thursday, Sorensen health update, Smackdown closes gap with Raw, Russo officially out of TNA, Orton out of the Elimination Chamber, and more.

•The Feb. 16, 2012 episode features the Ask the Editor format including non-title matches, Cena-Ryder, shoot tape interviews, 1992 attitude turnaround on WWF product, Mystery GM, how refs handle injured wrestler assessments, and the evolution of the WWF Style.

•The Feb. 17, 2012 episode features the Ask the Editor format including how time allotment will work for the top three matches at WrestleMania, why does it seem TNA makes the same mistakes that were made in WCW and Eric Bischoff is present for both, could wrestling ever go back to wins and losses and titles mattering more again, and could Undertaker be a heel against Triple H. Plus some VIP feature notes.

•The Feb. 18, 2012 episode features a look at the latest headlines with analysis on these topics: Big announcement at Elimination Chamber, Chamber predictions and odds, Smackdown’s social media score driven up by Santino, Hunter talks about end of an era.

•The Feb. 19, 2012 episode features a look at Friday’s Smackdown including evaluating the final Elimination Chamber hype including Santino’s show-ending battle royal upset victory, Mahal’s new push, Tamina’s push, WWE Dumb Math, and more.

•The Feb. 20, 2012 episode features a report from on-site at Raw including notes from before Raw went live, backstage notes, after-show notes, analysis of big WrestleMania angles including crowd responses, Barrett injury live, and more.

