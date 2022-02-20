VIP AUDIO 2/20 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago Wade Keller Hotline (1-14-2004): Even more details on McMahon’s meeting including why he treated Smackdown differently than Raw, early WM20 line-up construction, HBK & Hunter’s influence, Kendrick, Orton (24 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to a Wade Keller Hotline from January 14, 2004. Throughout the month of February 2022, we’ll be posting the January 2004 and February 2004 PWTorch VIP podcasts, some of the earliest podcasts covering pro wrestling anywhere. This Vault covers these news topics:

Even more details on Vince McMahon’s meeting including why he treated Smackdown differently than Raw, early WM20 line-up construction.

The challenges of coordinating house show line-ups with what is happening on TV.

The extent of the backstage influence of Shawn Michaels and Triple H.

Vince’s desire to change WWE’s in-ring style.

Brian Kendrick’s WWE departure.

Randy Orton hurt during match with RVD.

Jonnny Fairplay’s TNA locker room challenge.

