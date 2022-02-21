XFL enters into partnership agreement with the NFL

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The XFL and NFL are now business partners.

ESPN is reporting that both competing football organizations will enter into a partnership that will focus on creating innovation programs and protecting the health of players. At this time, the agreement will not include any sort of player sharing.

Speaking to ESPN, XFL president Russ Brandon said that the NFL-XFL agreement will give the NFL a “petri dish” to experiment with proposed rules, test new equipment, and develop prospective officials and coaches. XFL owner Dany Garcia commented on the partnership as well. “The partnership with the NFL isn’t intended to put the XFL “in position [as] a developmental league,” Garcia said. “We are a spring league. We will play at the highest level in the spring. There is not the anticipation of any player sharing that changes the dynamic. That’s not how we’re executing our vision.”

Dany Garcia and The Rock purchased the XFL out of bankruptcy after it halted operations at the start of the pandemic. The league is scheduled to return in 2023.

