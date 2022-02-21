Brock Lesnar to defend WWE Championship at Madison Square Garden

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The new WWE Champion, Brock Lesnar, will be defending his title at Madison Square Garden on Saturday March 5.

On this week’s episode of WWE Raw, Lesnar kicked off the show and was immediately interrupted by Paul Heyman. Heyman told him that he may not get to WrestleMania as champion, because he was scheduled to defend the title at the Saturday event. Heyman suggested that Bobby Lashley would be his opponent, but that was not confirmed by WWE.

Brock Lesnar won the WWE Championship after being the last man standing in the Elimination Chamber. Lesnar defeated Riddle, Seth Rollins, A.J. Styles, Austin Theory, and an injured Bobby Lashley to secure the belt. Currently, Lesnar is scheduled to face Roman Reigns in a winner take all, champion vs. champion match at WrestleMania 38.

