Update on Madcap Moss after scary Elimination Chamber spot

Madcap Moss is fine after landing directly on his head during a botched spot in his match against Drew McIntyre at Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia.

Fightful Select is reporting that Moss was fine after the mistake and that he didn’t seem shook up backstage after the match. In addition, the report indicates that there isn’t any heat on him or McIntyre for error. McIntyre hit an inverted Alabama Slam on Moss, but instead of taking a flat, face first bump, Moss tucked his chin, which caused his head to spike on the mat.

McIntyre won the match after a Claymore and was said to be worried about Moss after the spot.

