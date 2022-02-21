SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

New Japan Pro Wrestling has revealed the full 48 man field for the 2022 New Japan Cup.

In a press conference on Monday, New Japan released the 2022 New Japan Cup bracket. The 2022 tournament will be the largest in history. 16 participants will receive first round byes. Those competitors are Minoru Suzuki, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Bad Luck Fale, Tiger Mask, El Phantamso, DOUKI, Taiji Ishimori, Master Wato, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Gedo, Satoshi Kojima, Kosei Fujita, Dick Togo, Guerillas of Destiny, and Sanada. You can view the full bracket HERE.

Here is your official New Japan Cup 2022 bracket! Who do you think goes the distance this year? It all starts LIVE in English March 2!https://t.co/DwaafavinO#njpw #njcup pic.twitter.com/SIrKzFD2ys — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 21, 2022

The 2022 New Japan Cup will feature the return of former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, Kota Ibushi. Ibushi injured is shoulder in the 2021 G1 Climax finals against Kazuchika Okada and has not competed since. Other notable first round matches include Okada vs. El Desperado, Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Yoh, Will Ospreay vs. Bushi, and Tomohiro Ishii vs. Shingo Takagi.

The 2022 New Japan Cup begins on March 2 and will wrap up on March 27. The winner will receive a shot at the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

