C.M. Punk joins inaugural ROH Hall of Fame class

C.M. Punk is headed to the Ring of Honor Hall of Fame. The company announced on Monday morning that Punk is the final member of the inaugural class.

Punk debuted for ROH in 2002 and left the company for WWE in 2005. Punk had notable feuds and matches with Raven, Jimmy Rave, and Samoa Joe. Punk is a former ROH World Champion and also a former ROH Tag Team Champion with Colt Cabana. In WWE, Punk had runs as Tag Team champion, Intercontinental Champion, World Heavyweight Champion, and WWE Champion before leaving the company and the industry in 2014. Punk returned to wrestling in August 2021 with AEW. He’s currently embroiled in a feud with MJF and will wrestle him in a dog collar match on March 6 at the AEW Revolution PPV event.

ROH will stream a special Punk vignette on YouTube on February 28. The ROH Hall of Fame ceremony will take place on the weekend of March 5.

