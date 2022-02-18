ROH reveals new Supercard of Honor event details

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ring of Honor announced special details for their upcoming Supercard of Honor event, the first since a self-imposed hiatus. In the Eck Files, Kevin Eck recapped a Facebook Live event where it was revealed that ROH fans would have a significant say in what matches are booked for the show and beyond. Fan engagement of this kind will be a central staple of the new era of ROH.

In addition to the Supercard of Honor news, it was revealed during the event that ROH would return to a touring schedule following their return to PPV. The company will also debut a new logo at Supercard of Honor.

Supercard of Honor will air live on PPV on April 1. On the show, The Briscoes will defend their ROH World Tag Team Championship and Bandido will square off with Jonathan Gresham to determine the undisputed ROH World Champion.

