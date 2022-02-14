Samoa Joe to be inducted into inaugural ROH Hall of Fame class

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Samoa Joe is headed to the Ring of Honor Hall of Fame.

ROH announced that Joe would join the inaugural 2022 class on Monday morning via press release. Joe joins The Briscoes and Bryan Danielson as the first announced members into the newly established entity.

Ring of Honor is proud to welcome Samoa Joe, the most dominant ROH World Champion in history, into the inaugural class of the ROH Hall of Fame. From the first time he stepped into an ROH ring in 2002, Joe proved to be an intimidating force whose hard-hitting offense, intensity and relentlessness made him one of the sport’s most dangerous competitors.

Joe is a former ROH World Champion and held that title for a record 645 days. Joe also held the ROH Pure Championship. ROH will be running a special Samoa Joe retrospective on their YouTube channel on February 21.

ROH will reveal the final member into this year’s Hall of Famer next week.

