Ring Of Honor will introducing a company Hall of Fame to commemorate their 20th anniversary. The company revealed the news via social media on Wednesday.

🔹🔸RING OF HONOR ANNOUNCES ESTABLISHMENT OF ROH HALL OF FAME🔸🔹 To coincide with Ring of Honor’s 20th anniversary, the company is proud to announce the establishment of the ROH Hall of Fame. Read more: https://t.co/5ZBsq4EBBR pic.twitter.com/jQFupUVN3B — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 26, 2022

ROH’s last event was Final Battle in December. The company is currently on a self-imposed hiatus and will return in April with the Supercard of Honor PPV. In the main event of that show, Jonathan Gresham and Bandido will square off to become the Undisputed Ring of Honor World Champion.

The first inductee into the ROH Hall of Fame will be announced on Monday. From there, other inductees will be announced on February 7, February 14, and February 21.

