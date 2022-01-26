1/126 AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS: Keller’s detailed report and analysis on Cody vs. Guevara in a ladder match, Cole vs. Cassidy, Santana & Ortiz & Jericho vs. 2poin0 & Garcia

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

JANUARY 26, 2022

CLEVELAND, OHIO

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

Commentators: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Tonight after the show, join Wade Keller live with guest co-host Jake Barnett from ProWrestling.net to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW TWO HOURS OR SO AFTER THE TV SHOW ENDS.

[HOUR ONE]

(1) CODY RHODES vs. SAMMY GUEVARA – TNT Title / TNT Interm Title merger match

Cody and Guevara were standing in the ring as the announcers introduced the show. They shook hands at the start. Cody outmaneuvered Sammy early and got cocky with a strut, as if he was playing into being an overt heel. He did it again and kissed his bicep. Fans chanted for Sammy. Sammy got the better of Cody next. Sammy was chewing gum, which looked ridiculous for someone in a fight. Cody went for an early Tiger Driver, but Sammy blocked it. Sammy went for a GTS, but Cody blocked it. Sammy grabbed a ladder from ringside, but Cody dropped to the floor and knocked Sammy down. Cody bridged the ladder across the ring apron and the ringside barricade. Cody kindly warned fans near the ladder to watch out. Sammy recovered and took over against Cody at ringside. He threw him into the crowd area. Cody yanked him over with him. They walk-‘n’-brawled. Cody clotheslined Sammy over the barricade back to the ringside area a minute later, then high-fived some receptive cheering fans next to him. Sammy leaped at Cody with a cutter on the floor.

Sammy climbed the ladder. Cody lifted Sammy onto his shoulders to pull him down. They collided heads. They showed Dan Lambert and Scorpio Sky watching from a luxury suite. Fans began a dueling chant of “Let’s Go Cody! / Cody sucks!” Cody stood on the seventh rung of the ladder and superplexed Sammy to the mat. Schiavone yelled, “Oh no!” as Cody executed the move.