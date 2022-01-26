VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1758 (Jan. 25, 2022): Radican’s cover story on GCW The Wrld PPV, Parks column on NXT 2.0, Fann column on GCW & Enjoy & Terminus, Newswire, Keller TV reports

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch Newsletter #1758

Cover-dated January 25, 2022

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Sean Radican’s cover story on GCW The Wrld PPV featuring Nick Gage, The Briscoes, Jon Moxley, Jeff Jarrett, X-Pac, Ruby Soho, Matt Carndona, and more… Greg Parks column asking rhetorical questions about NXT 2.0… Rich Fann column on GCW, Enjoy Wrestling, and Terminus… Torch Newswire… Keller TV reports on Raw, Smackdown, and Dynamite…

