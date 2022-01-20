News Ticker

ROH Supercard of Honor PPV main event revealed

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

January 20, 2022

PHOTO CREDIT: AEW
Ring of Honor first post-hiatus PPV event will be headlined by a world championship unification match. Jonathan Gresham vs. Bandido for the Undisputed ROH World Championship will main event Supercard of Honor on April 1.

Supercard of Honor will be ROH’s first PPV since their self-imposed hiatus at the start of 2022. Gresham and Bandido were scheduled to headline Final Battle in December, but Bandido was pulled from the event due to testing positive for COVID-19. Other matches for the show have not been announced.

